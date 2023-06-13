UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1498 Against USD Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1498 against USD Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 286 pips to 7.1498 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructurin ..

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructuring

55 minutes ago
 ‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Ba ..

‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Bandar, Indian Gujarat Coastline ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

12 hours ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.