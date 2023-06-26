Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.2056 Against USD Monday

Published June 26, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 261 pips to 7.2056 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

