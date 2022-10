BEIJING, Oct. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) --:The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1 percent to close at 2,401.72 points Thursday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.