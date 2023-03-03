BEIJING, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, will start its annual session on Saturday in Beijing, a spokesperson said Friday.

The first session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC is scheduled to conclude on March 11, Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the session, told a press conference.