Chin's Top Political Advisory Body To Hold Annual Session From March 4 To 11

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Chin's top political advisory body to hold annual session from March 4 to 11

BEIJING, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, will start its annual session on Saturday in Beijing, a spokesperson said Friday.

The first session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC is scheduled to conclude on March 11, Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the session, told a press conference.

