Chip Shortage Hits 5 Stellantis Plants In North America

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Stellantis will suspend production at five North American auto manufacturing plants due to the global semiconductor shortage, the company said Friday.

The move affects plants in Belvedere, Illinois and Warren, Michigan in the United States, as well as in Toluca, Mexico and two facilities in Ontario, Canada.

Models manufactured at these plants include the pickup Ram 1500, the Jeep Compass and Cherokee, as well as Chrysler and Dodge autos.

The plants will be down beginning next week through early to mid April, said a Stellantis spokeswoman.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," she said.

The announcement by the company, which was formed by the merger of US-Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, follows halts at North American factories operated by General Motors and Ford.

Toyota has also cut production at some North American plants.

