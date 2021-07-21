Chip-tech maker ASML forecasts booming sales

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :ASML, the world-leading manufacturer of machines to produce top-of-line semiconductors, said Wednesday sales were set to jump by over a third this year amid strong global demand for computer chips.

The Netherlands-based firm reported that its second-quarter net sales came in at 4.0 billion Euros ($4.7 billion), which was an increase of a fifth from the March-June period last year.

While that was nearly an 8 percent slide from the first quarter, the company said it expects sales to pick up in July through September to between 5.2 and 5.

4 billion euros.

ASML makes the systems used by the semiconductor industry to manufacture the chips that go into products from mobile phones to cars, and it is seen as a key bellwether for the IT industry.

A pandemic-driven surge in demand for home electronics has created a semiconductor chip supply crunch that has led to automakers temporarily halting production lines.

ASML said demand is high for all of its products as it booked nearly 8.3 billion euros in net new orders in the second quarter. That is more than the total in 2018 and nearly three-quarters of last year's total.