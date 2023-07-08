Open Menu

Chitral 'Shandur Polo Festival' 2023 Continues To Attract Large Number Of People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The cultural colourful stalls at the annual 'Shandur Polo Festival' in Chitral Valley were attracting a large number of crowds including domestic and foreign tourists where visitors are taking a keen interest in the rich culture, handicrafts, and distinct traditions being showcased at Mela 2023.

The enthralling week-long Shandur polo festival tour provides a rare opportunity for tourists to explore the remote and idyllic villages, experience a unique polo festival in Shandur, and have an authentic travel experience of Northern Pakistan, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

Shandur polo festival is one of the wildest and oldest polo festivals on earth, said a local, adding, the historical event is taking place at the Shandur polo ground since 1936.

In recent years, the Polo festival Shandur has also attracted tourists and visitors from around the globe, said a domestic tourist.

The polo festival is a unique historical sports played at the world's highest polo ground Shandur, Upper Chitral, between Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan teams, said a district administration official.

The festival has been jointly organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), the Pakistan Army, the Frontier Corps, and the district administration, he added.

Commissioner Malakand also appreciated the efforts of KPCTA, Gilgit Baltistan and the district administrations of Chitral for arranging recreational activities during this colourful festival.

He mentioned that tourism police and guides have been deputed to assist tourists and adequate accommodation facilities have been ensured for visitors.

Tourists from various cities also admired that different colorful programs, including paragliding, food stalls, and traditional dances have also been arranged at the festival and colorful cultural stalls were the main focus of visitors where they are enjoying various artworks of local artists and skilled individuals from Chitral and Gilgit.

