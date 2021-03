Los Angeles, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Chloe Zhao on Sunday won the coveted Golden Globe for best film director for her much touted picture "Nomadland."She bested fellow nominee Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman"), David Fincher ("Mank"), Regina King ("One Night in Miami") and Aaron Sorkin ("The Trial of the Chicago 7").