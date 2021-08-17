UrduPoint.com

Cholera Death Toll Rises To 1,178 In Nigeria

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

LAGOS, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:The cholera epidemic has killed 1,178 people in 23 states and Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, since it broke out in January, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) said Tuesday.

In an update of the cholera outbreak in Nigeria, the health agency said 37,819 suspected cases of cholera were reported from 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as of Saturday.

"Out of the reported cases, 26 percent were aged 5-14 years, 51 percent were males and 49 percent were females," the NCDC said.

There had been a decrease in the number of new cases in the last two weeks, the statement said, noting that the national multi-sectoral emergency system continues to coordinate the national response.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death by severe dehydration.

