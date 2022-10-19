Cholera vaccine shortage forces move to one-dose strategy: WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A shortage of cholera vaccines has forced a temporary shift to a one-dose strategy from the usual two in campaigns to fight a swelling number of outbreaks, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

The UN health agency said the "strained global supply of cholera vaccines" had pushed the International Coordinating Group (ICG), which manages emergency supplies of vaccines, to suspend the two-dose regimen.

"The pivot in strategy will allow for the doses to be used in more countries, at a time of unprecedented rise in cholera outbreaks worldwide," WHO said in a statement.

It pointed out that 29 countries had reported cholera cases so far this year, including Haiti, Syria and Malawi.

That compares with the fewer than 20 nations that reported such outbreaks in total over the previous five years.

"The global trend is moving towards more numerous, more widespread and more severe outbreaks, due to floods, droughts, conflict, population movements and other factors that limit access to clean water and raise the risk of cholera outbreaks," it said.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection in the small intestine causing sometimes fatal dehydration. It is generally contracted from food or water contaminated with vibrio cholera bacteria.