(@FahadShabbir)

CHONGQING, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The foreign trade of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality grew 10.4 percent year on year to reach 560.43 billion Yuan (about 80.15 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first eight months of 2022, according to the city's customs authorities.

Exports rose 14.2 percent year on year to 365.37 billion yuan, while imports gained 3.9 percent to hit 195.06 billion yuan.

From January to August, the imports and exports of foreign-invested enterprises in Chongqing reached 263.07 billion yuan, up 10.1 percent year on year. The imports and exports of private enterprises reached 252.

99 billion yuan, up 14 percent year on year.

During the period, Chongqing's foreign trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union and the United States went up 5.6 percent, 4.1 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the municipality's trade with other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership grew by 14.7 percent year on year, while its trade with countries along the Belt and Road registered a year-on-year increase of 9.1 percent.