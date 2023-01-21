Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand PM

UrduPoint.com

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :New Zealand's former Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins will replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister after receiving the only nomination from fellow MPs, the ruling Labour Party said Saturday.

The 44-year-old senior politician must be formally endorsed by the party's caucus on Sunday to take over as the country's 41st prime minister, after Ardern's shock resignation on Thursday.

"The Labour Party caucus will meet at 1pm on Sunday to endorse the nomination and confirm Chris Hipkins as Party Leader," said a statement by senior Labour Party member Duncan Webb.

The new prime minister will lead his party in an uphill battle to win general elections in October, as it lags in opinion polls.

Hipkins won plaudits for his nearly two-year term as the Covid response minister in a country that shut down its borders to keep the coronavirus out, only fully reopening in August last year.

