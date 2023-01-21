UrduPoint.com

Chris Hipkins Vows To Win Election As Next New Zealand PM

January 21, 2023

Chris Hipkins vows to win election as next New Zealand PM

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :New Zealand's incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins vowed Saturday to "get things done" and win a looming October general election after being chosen as his party's only candidate to replace Jacinda Ardern.

The 44-year-old red-headed politician emerged as the sole nominee to lead the ruling Labour Party in a meeting of fellow members of parliament, and now faces what is seen as the mere formality of a confirmation by his colleagues on Sunday.

As leader of the party, he will take over as the country's 41st prime minister following Ardern's shock resignation on Thursday. Ardern said she would step down by February 7 but could do so earlier given that her successor was chosen in barely 48 hours.

"I like to think I am pretty decisive and I can get things done," said Hipkins, who became a household name for leading the nation's Covid-19 crackdown for nearly two years.

