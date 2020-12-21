Christmas cake cutting ceremony at Alhamra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday arranged a cake-cutting ceremony for its Christian employees at Alhamra Art Centre.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar was the chief guest on the occasion, who cut the cake along with LAC board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Saman Rai.

Addressing the ceremony, Raja Jahangir Anwar said: "The Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan are very dear to us in every way," adding that they had always played an important role in development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that the entire administration of Alhamra deserved congratulations.

He praised Saman Rai for setting a healthy tradition of celebrating events of the religious minorities. "This would go a long way in establishing a culture of religious tolerance, love and brotherhood," he added.

Muneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra shared the joys of Christmas with its Christian employees every year and a cake-cutting ceremony had always been held there. Executive Director Saman Rai said that the LAC arranged the cake-cutting ceremony to share happiness with its Christian employees.

The event was also attended by poet and columnist Nasir Bashir, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Archive Muhammad Arif.