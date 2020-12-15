UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christmas Gift Sparks Lifelong Passion For Puppeteer

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

Christmas gift sparks lifelong passion for puppeteer

Turin, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Augusto Grilli's eyes still light up when he recalls receiving the little theatre and 12 puppets almost 75 years ago, a childhood gift that sparked a career and a lifelong passion.

"It was in 1946, the first Christmas after the war, a moment of celebration, of joy -- a very special atmosphere," recounted the elegantly-dressed Italian, now 80.

"I woke up and among the gifts from 'Baby Jesus' was a big box containing a theatre and puppets. It was love at first sight." He turned out to have a talent for marionettes -- puppets with strings -- and soon became something of a star in his school in Turin, northern Italy.

"I used to put on a show, they made me go to all the classes in Primary school because the children had so much fun," he told AFP.

But while he was happy to show off his toys, "no child was allowed to touch them", Grilli said: "The theatre was always a sacred place." - A family affair - The little gold and white theatre is today carefully preserved in one of the countless plastic boxes waiting to be taken to the new International Puppet Museum.

A long-time dream of Grilli and his wife Mariarosa, 78, the museum is due to open in 2023 in Turin, financed both privately and publicly with the help of different institutions.

The Grilli family has a collection of more than 20,000 objects from around the world, everything from theatres, marionettes and glove puppets to shadow figures and silhouettes.

There are around 2,000 from Asia, and some of the items date back to the 18th century.

As well as hosting exhibitions, the museum will put on shows in a 120-seat theatre, hold restoration workshops and maintain an archive.

The couple came up with the idea 20 years ago but have finally brought it to fruition with the help of their son Marco, himself a puppeteer.

"We want to set up a foundation so that this heritage is protected," Grilli said, to ensure that "the tradition is not lost".

- Mozart and Rossini - Puppetry has a rich history in both Asia and Europe, taking many different forms on both small and big stages -- but Grilli warns it is becoming a lost art form.

Before World War II, he says, Italy had around 40,000 companies of puppeteers, but afterwards, there were just 7,000.

"Today, there are only two or three puppeteers working with string puppets and 400 or 500 working with hand puppets -- but only 10 to 20 are worth seeing," he said.

Initially, for Grilli, it was just a hobby.

Due to what he calls "paternal demands", he studied mechanical engineering and kept the puppets to show friends.

But in 1978, he took the leap and went professional, putting on shows for children and adults alike, including lyrical works such as Mozart's "The Magic Flute" or Rossini's "The Barber of Seville".

"It's impossible to describe how I feel when I'm on stage, it's so profound. The puppeteer is part of the puppet, which is itself part of the puppeteer," he enthused.

In his tiny workshop near Alfa Teatro, the theatre he opened aged just 30 with his wife, Grilli works on his precious puppets.

A drawer is filled with heads, while hundreds of eyes look out from an old wooden box.

"The puppets get damaged when they are used," he explained, pointing to a ripped shoe.

His son Marco has lived and breathed this magical world since childhood, and at 14 put on his first public show.

Now 47, he has sought to carve out his own path by using hand puppets, and in 2010 was crowned the best in his field in Italy.

He says puppetry is about "entertainment and expression of the childish part of all of us, and our desire to keep playing".

"It's also the pure expression of an actor who sacrifices his ego to pass the emotions onto the puppets," he said.

"When you enter this world, you can't let go," he added, saying he was keen to "carry the puppet concept into the future".

Related Topics

Century World Europe Christmas Wife Turin Seville Italy Gold World War Family All From Best Asia Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 73 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

4 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific extends unlimited rebooking until Mar ..

14 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 15, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Minister of Trade and ..

10 hours ago

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.