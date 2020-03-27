'Chronic' protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' in virus fight: WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :A dire lack of protective gear for health workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most pressing threats in the fight to prevent deaths, the World Health Organization warned Friday.

"The chronic global shortage of personal protective equipment is now one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.