Chukwueze helps Villarreal stun Madrid, Real Sociedad dig in

Barcelona, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Real Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat by Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday in a thrilling clash ahead of their Champions League showdown against Chelsea next week.

Real Sociedad beat Getafe 2-0 to tighten their grip on fourth place, while Villarreal rose to fifth after their impressive triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The champions remain 12 points behind leaders Barcelona, who face Girona on Monday, with Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze scoring twice in a sensational individual display.

Pau Torres's own goal sent Madrid in front but Chukwueze levelled before the break.

Vinicius Junior netted a superb solo goal before Jose Luis Morales equalised again and Chukwueze curled home a superb winner, which reduced Madrid's hopes of retaining the title to virtually nothing.

"The truth is, it was hard for us to be 100 percent motivated, that's quite normal," Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told Movistar.