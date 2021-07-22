Church bells ring out across Norway for 2011 attack victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Norway on Thursday commemorated the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 attacks that killed 77 people by ringing out church bells across the country in honour of the victims.

On July 22, 2011, right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik detonated a bomb near the government headquarters in Oslo, killing eight people.

He then disguised himself as a policeman and went on a shooting spree at a summer camp for left-wing youth on the island of Utoya, killing another 69 people -- most of them teenagers.