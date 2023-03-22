UrduPoint.com

Ciccone Wins As Catalunya Mountain Takes Toll On Ineos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Ciccone wins as Catalunya mountain takes toll on Ineos

Vallter 2000, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Giulio Ciccone won a tortuous, mountainous slog on stage two of the Tour of Catalunya on Tuesday just ahead of Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel.

The trio had chased down and overtaken Colombian climber Esteban Chaves over the final 500m of a twisting shoelace climb to set up a pulsating struggle to the summit finish at a snowy 2,150m altitude.

The result leaves Slovenian Roglic in the overall lead on a race already bearing the familiar pattern of Jumbo-Visma's black and yellow tunics heading up the main peloton.

Trek's Ciccone led the Tour de France as a rookie after claiming the fabled yellow jersey at La Planche des Belles Filles in 2019.

Here the Italian's performance earned him the King of the Mountains jersey on a Tour where it takes on particular significance due to its mountain-packed route.

"This is the most beautiful win of my career, a magical day," said Ciccone.

Pretenders Mikel Landa, Jai Hindley and Joao Almeida were all close at the finish of a 164km ride featuring three climbs.

Adam Yates won here the last two times the Tour of Catalunya passed but he fell Monday and rolled across the line battered and 10mins behind.

Former Tour de France and Giro d'Italia winner Egan Bernal fell off the pace dropping 2min 45sec and seems to be still recovering from a life threatening accident 16 months ago.

Bernal's Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas also dropped 2min 24sec on stage two as the Welsh veteran played it cool.

The race left the seaside town of Mataro, a 30-minute drive north of Barcelona in bright sunshine headed for the ski resort of Vallter in the Catalan Pyrenees led by an eight rider break that would be caught at the foot of the final climb.

Wednesday's third of seven stages is another major day of mountain action with three huge summits on the way to another ski resort at La Molina.

Related Topics

Accident France Climber Mataro Barcelona Lead 2019 All From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

11 minutes ago
 PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

12 minutes ago
 PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert ..

PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert after earthquake

12 minutes ago
 Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in F ..

Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in Feb, Up Most Since July 2020 - ..

12 minutes ago
 Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - De ..

Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - Defense Minister

12 minutes ago
 Govt. to ensure all facilities for training of pol ..

Govt. to ensure all facilities for training of policemen; Minister for Interior ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.