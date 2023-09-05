BEIJING, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :As China is stepping up actions to achieve its carbon peak and neutrality targets, the latest achievements and technological developments in the environmental services sector unveiled at the ongoing 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (2023 CIFTIS) catch the eyes of visitors from home and abroad.

Chinese authorities in 2021 unveiled a guiding document on the country's work to achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals under the new development philosophy, laying out key specific targets and measures for the coming decades.

According to the document, by 2030, China's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will peak, stabilize and then decline, and by 2060, China will be carbon neutral and have fully established a green, low-carbon and circular economy.

Being one of the nine thematic exhibitions of the fair, the Section of Environmental Services, encompassing exhibitions and forums, among other activities, showcases China's unremitting efforts to achieve its carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals and to encourage companies worldwide to innovate and cooperate, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is NewLink and its subsidiary NaaS Technology Inc., a leading EV charging service provider. Highlights include the automatic charging robot, which was wholly designed in-house to streamline the charging process for the future EV ecosystem, and prototype testing and certification services provided for new energy enterprises aiming to be delivered overseas.

In addition, the country's first Level 4 auto-driving truck produced by Chinese automobile manufacturer Jiangling Motor also wows visitors on site. Wu Xiaojun, Vice President of the company, noted that thanks to favourable factors such as supportive policy, welcoming society and fast-developing technology, the new energy light commercial vehicle (LCV) market has ushered in a period of rapid development.

"This year we specially set up a theme exhibition area on carbon peak and neutrality, aiming to build a platform for enterprises worldwide to display advanced technology, exchange ideas, and tap potential in trade and investment," said the organizer. China's three biggest oil companies - China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, and China National Offshore Oil Corporation - also showcase their efforts to lower emissions via green transformation.

To achieve carbon peak and carbon neutrality calls for a broad and profound economic and social systemic change. Besides exhibits, experts from different countries are invited to share ideas on hot topics such as "carbon peak & carbon neutrality", carbon trade, and green city.

Scheduled from September 2 to 6, the 2023 CIFTIS is held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing. Since its launch in 2012, the fair has attracted over 600,000 exhibitors from 196 countries and regions. It acts as an important platform for China to expand its openness, deepen cooperation, and guide innovation, as per the organizers.