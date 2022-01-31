Cincinnati Bengals advance to Super Bowl by beating Kansas City

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime on Sunday to send the Cincinnati Bengals into their first Super Bowl since 1989 with a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals will play for the NFL crown on February 13 at Los Angeles against the winner of the later NFC championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati will try to win the Super Bowl for the first since the club began play in 1968, having lost to San Francisco in 1982 and 1989 in its only prior appearances in the NFL spectacle.