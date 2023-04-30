UrduPoint.com

Cincinnati Hold MLS Leaders New England, Miami End Losing Streak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution were held to a 1-1 draw at home to second-placed FC Cincinnati while Inter Miami ended a run of six straight losses with a win at Columbus in MLS on Saturday.

New England, who head the Supporters Shield standings for the best overall record, suffered an early blow when Colombian international winger Dylan Borrero was stretchered off with a knee injury.

Cincinnati then wasted a chance to grab the lead when Revs keeper Dordje Petrovic saved Luciano Acosta's penalty kick after a Justin Rennicks handball.

But the Ohio side got in front in the 31st minute with a Yerson Mosquera header from an Alvaro Barreal corner.

Bruce Arena's New England drew level though on the stroke of half-time with right wing-back Brandon Bye powering down the right and delivering a low cross to the back post which was turned in by Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng.

Petrovic was in fine form in goal for New England, producing a great save from Sergio Santos after good work from Acosta but Cincinnati should have claimed all the points at the death when Nick Hagglund was left wide open but headed wide.

The pressure on Inter Miami coach Phil Neville eased after his team ended their barren run with an impressive win at Columbus.

Neville left close-season signing Josef Martinez on the bench, opting for a strike pairing of Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana and 18-year-old youth product Benjamin Cremaschi and the decision paid off instantly.

Campana opened the scoring in the seventh minute, firing home after Cremaschi had cleverly headed down a Nicolas Stefanelli cross into his path.

But the Miami lead lasted only three minutes with Colombian Cucho Hernandez curling a beautiful shot into the far corner to make it 1-1.

Campana restored Miami's lead three minutes before half-time with an angled header from a Jean Mota corner which snuck in at the near post.

Miami survived a late scare with a VAR review for a potential handball in the penalty area but Neville breathed a sigh of relief when the referee blew the final whistle.

- Bicycle kick - Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke claimed his fifth goal in 10 games for Wayne Rooney's D.C. United with a brilliantly executed bicycle kick in a 3-0 win over Charlotte.

A 34th minute Taxiarchis Fountas penalty put D.C. on their way before Belgium international Benteke doubled their advantage with his stunner in the 75th minute.

Jacob Greene, a homegrown 20-year-old midfielder, wrapped up the win with a composed side-foot finish in stoppage time.

Nashville SC got back to winning ways in Major League Soccer with an impressive 3-1 victory over Atlanta United.

The Tennessee side, fourth in the East, had been without a win in their past three outings while Atlanta, a place above them in the conference standings, went into the match on a four-game unbeaten run.

Nashville took the lead, against the run of play, in the 36th minute when playmaker Hany Mukhtar whipped in a corner across the face of the goal that was turned in at the back post by Fafa Picault.

Mukhtar created the second for Gary Smith's side 11 minutes after the interval, breaking down the inside left channel before his low shot was parried out by Atlanta goalkeeper Clement Diop and Teal Bunbury was on hand it turn in the loose ball.

Atlanta got back in the game in the 72nd minute when, after a video review found that Dax McCarty brought down Brazilian Matheus Rossetto in the box, Argentine World Cup winner Thiago Almada converted from the penalty spot for his fifth goal of the season.

But Nashville secured the three points in stoppage time when Mukhtar, again the provider, fed substitute Jacob Shaffelburg and the Canadian raced clear and coolly slotted home.

LA Galaxy's poor season continued with a 2-0 defeat at Orlando City while New York City fell to a 1-0 loss at Toronto.

