Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer earned the National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday as Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber grabbed the American League award to make it a clean sweep for Ohio.

Bauer comfortably beat out the Chicago Cubs' Japanese star Yu Darvish for the award for the NL's top pitcher, garnering 27 first-place votes to Darvish's three in balloting of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Darvish received 24 second-place votes to finish ahead of the New York Mets' Jacob deGrom.

Bieber was a unanimous selection for the AL award, garnering all 30 first-place votes.

Bauer's victory spoiled deGrom's bid for a third straight Cy Young Award.

Bauer, 29, had the best earned-run-average in the National League of 1.73. He ranked second only to deGrom in strikeouts with 100.

DeGrom had been looking to join Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson as the only winners of three straight.

Bauer became the first Reds player to win the award -- which could boost him in the free agent market.

Bieber, 25, was the unanimous winner of the American League honor after going 8-1 with a 1.63 earned run average and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings in the pandemic shortened season.

He led the major leagues in ERA and strikeouts, and tied Darvish for most wins.

Although the shortened season skewed many statistics, Bieber notched an impressive achievement in becoming the fastest pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts for a campaign, needing just 62 1/3 innings.

Bieber became the second player in Indians history to win the AL's pitching triple crown -- leading the league in wins, strikeouts and ERA -- after Bob Feller in 1940.

He was the first player to lead the major leagues in all three categories since Minnesota's Johan Santana in 2006.

Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda of Japan finished second, followed by Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin of South Korea.