Circus reinvented in Montreal, this time with high-tech vibe

Montreal, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Montreal -- the Canadian city that spawned the global juggernaut Cirque du Soleil -- has once again reimagined the circus, this time tapping into the rich animation and video game production talent found in the Quebec metropolis.

In the old port district, between a giant bridge over the Saint Lawrence river and a Ferris wheel, two strange white pyramids sprouted up this summer -- an edgy 21st century big top.

They are part of the latest act from Guy Laliberte, the founder of the venerable Cirque du Soleil who, after selling his company to Chinese and American investors in 2015, started a new venture: Lune Rouge (Red Moon).

That company is behind the strange pyramids of PY1, a show that blends acrobatics and multimedia flair with vibrant sounds, lasers, 360-degree projections and special effects.

"Montreal is undeniably the circus capital of the world, but is also becoming known as a hub for creative entertainment," says Lune Rouge's artistic director Jean Guibert.

Its first show, "Through the Echoes," tells audience members in a jam-packed 60 minutes "the story of the creation of the universe up to now," according to Guibert, a Frenchman who came to Canada in the early 2000s to work for Cirque.

What does that mean in real terms? The interior of the main big top is turned into a giant four-sided screen, where abstract images are projected, accompanied by a voiceover about our collective cosmic history to an electro-pop soundtrack.

Beyond the actual show, the PY1 venue is transformed on some nights into a massive futuristic dance club. In the morning, it's used as a huge yoga studio.

In the fall, the 600-seat white pyramids will be moved from Montreal to Miami, where augmented reality glasses will be handed out to showgoers to watch virtual actors and acrobats leap off the screens.