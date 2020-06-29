UrduPoint.com
Cirque Du Soleil Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Cirque du Soleil announced on Monday it is filing for bankruptcy protection, as the world's most famous circus troupe seeks to restructure its debt to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian group said in a statement its application would be heard by the Superior Court of Quebec on Tuesday.

If granted, it will then seek bankruptcy protection in the United States.

In parallel, the group said it it has entered into a purchase agreement with its current shareholders, including a mix of investors from the United States, Canada and China.

