UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cities Worldwide Turn Off Lights To Mark 'Earth Hour'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 01:10 PM

Cities worldwide turn off lights to mark 'Earth Hour'

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Cities all over the world switched the lights off Saturday to mark "Earth Hour," a global movement designed to focus on nature conservation and climate change.

During the World Wildlife Fund organized event, individuals and businesses were encouraged to turn off non-esential lights for an hour.

This year's event also highlighted the link between the destruction of nature and the increasing incidence of diseases like coronavirus.

Experts believe that widespread deforestation, animal habitat destruction, climate change and other human activities are spurring this increase, and if nothing is done, further pandemics could occur.

In his message to mark the event, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that "we must all do our part to safeguard the planet".

"We need to make peace with nature. Without nature's help, we cannot thrive or even survive on this planet Earth", he added.

Warning that climate disruption, biodiversity loss and pollution "threaten lives, jobs and health", the UN chief called 2021 "a year to change course".

"It's time to re-evaluate and reset our relationship with nature", he said.

The Secretary-General upheld that solutions are "available, affordable, practical and realistic".

"We can provide renewable energy and sustainable food systems for all. We can reduce emissions and use nature-based solutions to help us build a more resilient, carbon-neutral world", he said.

In short, together the world can "build a brighter and more prosperous future".

The UN chief reminded that "small actions can make a big difference" and said that "the United Nations is proud to join in the global effort to mark Earth Hour".

"In this 'make-or-break' year, let your actions and voices send a clear message to leaders everywhere: now is the time to be bold and ambitious", he stated.

"Let's show the world that we are determined to protect the one home we all share", concluded the Secretary-General.

Related Topics

World United Nations Event All Share Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

2 minutes ago

UAE condemns attempted drones attack on Saudi Arab ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber Director-General, Ugandan Ambass ..

32 minutes ago

Lebanon records 2,957 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE welcomes global talent in new vis ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 28, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.