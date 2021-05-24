Citing Covid risk, US warns against travel to Olympic host Japan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The United States warned its citizens Monday not to travel to Olympic host Japan, citing the growing risk of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Asian nation just two months before the Games begin.

The warning came in a travel advisory issued by the State Department as Japan, which has been criticized for its slow inoculation rate, opened its first mass vaccination centers in a push ahead of the Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Just two percent of the country's population of 125 million has been fully vaccinated so far.