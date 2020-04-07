UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citing Virus, Wisconsin Governor Orders Delay Of Tuesday's Vote

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

Citing virus, Wisconsin governor orders delay of Tuesday's vote

Washington, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, citing the coronavirus outbreak, ordered Tuesday's Democratic presidential Primary and other elections in the midwestern US state to be postponed until June.

Evers said holding the elections as planned on Tuesday would expose poll workers and voters to significant risk of being infected by the virus.

In an executive order, he said in-person voting should be held on June 9.

Evers issued the order postponing the election after the Republican-majority state senate and state assembly ignored his appeals for a delay.

The election could still potentially go ahead on Tuesday if Republicans successfully challenge the Democratic governor's order in court.

