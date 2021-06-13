UrduPoint.com
City Hall Gilgit Reopens For Cultural Activities

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :City Hall Gilgit had revamped and reopened again for cultural events to activate the regional office of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) at Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

This was decided in a meeting of PNCA and Ministry of Tourism, sports and Culture Gilgit Baltistan, said a press release.

The arts councils and the new setup will have direct access for this city hall auditorium for all kinds of activities including music, theater and art exhibitions.

This will feature major local artists from G-B area.

Senior and well established artists from the country will be invited to join hands and be a part of these cultural activities. Director General (DG) PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said G-B government was very proactive in promoting tourism and cultural activities in the region.

Dr. Fouzia said a hall that was built earlier for the purpose of cultural activities was being used for other activities. She highly praised the decision of reopening of the city hall for cultural activities.

