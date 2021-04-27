UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Of London To Create New Homes From Empty Offices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

City of London to create new homes from empty offices

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Offices in London's City finance district left empty by the pandemic will be transformed into at least 1,500 new homes by the end of the decade, the City of London Corporation said Tuesday.

The governing body which runs The Square Mile unveiled plans to work with the property industry to refurbish and develop deserted buildings, including for culture, retail, hospitality and start-ups.

The announcement comes as many office workers have permanently adopted remote work during the pandemic, leaving prime real estate vacant in the UK's historic financial centre.

The corporation's head of planning and transportation, Alastair Moss, said the City -- home to some of the world's major blue chip firms -- would "adapt and prove resilient".

"We will work even more closely with the property sector to promote increasingly sustainable, flexible and adaptable buildings that people will thrive in," he said.

Policy chairwoman Catherine McGuinness said there was a need to "evolve" to respond to the post-pandemic trends of both remote and hybrid working.

In a new report, called "The Square Mile: Future City", the corporation identified priorities for the next five years after consulting the public and captains of industry.

It was produced by the body's Recovery Taskforce, which was formed in response to the pandemic to define a more inclusive, innovative and sustainable vision for the City over the next five years.

The commitment to creating more residential housing came under the report's vision of making "outstanding environments" to allow the City to adapt to social, environmental and economic change.

The report also details investment in green finance, technology and infrastructure, with the City committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

Introducing traffic-free Saturdays or Sundays was suggested as a way to promote nightlife in an area typically deserted after the weekday traders and bankers have gone home.

In February, the City put cultural regeneration at the centre of its post-pandemic recovery plan by committing to an upgrade of its landmark Barbican Centre for the arts.

Further funding for the London Symphony Orchestra and the City's Culture Mile project was also granted.

A pilot scheme trialling the use of small cell and rooftop mobile infrastructure as part of plans to roll out complete 5G coverage in the Square Mile.

Increasing numbers of big-name companies are embracing a hybrid or flexible staffing approach that blends home and office work.

Related Topics

World Technology Mobile London Moss United Kingdom 5G February Industry Housing

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

15 minutes ago

Protesters Outside Incirlik Base in Turkey Demand ..

1 second ago

Slovak Foreign Minister: We Want to Build Relation ..

22 minutes ago

Four Killed, 23 Injured as Civilians Clash With Se ..

22 minutes ago

US Eases Travel For Individuals From China, Iran, ..

22 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.