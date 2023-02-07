UrduPoint.com

City Parade In Connection With 'Cholistan Rally' On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :On the occasion of the International Cholistan Desert Rally, a city parade will be held here on Wednesday, at 3 pm.

The parade will start from library Chowk and end at the Commissioner's Office.

In order to review the arrangements in this regard, the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima.

She said the city parade would be organized to give tributes to the people of this region. She also said that through this parade the culture of Bahawalpur would be highlighted.

She also said that a cultural float was organized with the help of the Bahawalpur Arts Council, as local artists would perform at the float.

Meanwhile, people related to sports would also be present at the float.

The police band would also perform on the occasion. Staff from Bahawalpur Waste Management Company; Parks and Horticulture Authority; Rescue 1122; Social Welfare Department; and other departments would participate.

The assistant commissioner said that officers and employees of all departments would participate in the city parade.

"Bikaneri food Street has been established inside Farid Gate, while the Chess Championship and Heavy Bike show would be held on February 8 and February 9, respectively," she apprised the meeting.

