UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City's Sister Club In China Suspends Coach For Kit Comment

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:00 AM

City's sister club in China suspends coach for kit comment

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Manchester City's sister club in China fined its head coach a month's wages and suspended him for one week for saying the team's blue away kit brought more luck.

Relegation-threatened Sichuan Jiuniu in China's second division punished Li Yi after he said the team seemed to struggle in its traditional yellow shirt.

"We wore blue for the last game, and won. Sometimes luck is really important," he added.

Sichuan, who have won only once in 10 games this season, took a dim view of the perceived slight.

Yellow has long been associated with football in the southwestern province, a tradition going back to the 1990s, state media said.

The club, one of 10 teams worldwide in the growing City Football Group (CFG), accused Li on Wednesday of "hurting the feelings of Sichuan fans".

"The club have decided to punish Li Yi, deducting one month's salary and suspending his employment for a week."Li was also ordered to study the "glorious history" of football in Sichuan and learn why yellow was so important.

The club became part of the CFG stable in February 2019 with chief executive Ferran Soriano vowing to "grow and develop Sichuan Jiuniu FC and to nurture Chinese footballing talent".

Related Topics

Football China Manchester February 2019 Media Coach Lucky Cement Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Instead of being scared, let us discuss what makes ..

8 hours ago

Minister of human rights meets delegation of menta ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

10 hours ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

10 hours ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.