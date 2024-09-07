Open Menu

Civil Judge Abbottabad Halts Paramedics Association Election

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) A civil court in Abbottabad on Saturday intervened to stop the early elections of the Paramedics Association.

The court of Civil Judge II accepted a petition from the opposing panel, issuing a stay order to halt polling scheduled for Saturday.

The petition was filed by Shahid Tanoli, the presidential candidate for the "Humdard Paramedics Panel," and General Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

They argued that the rival "Ittihad Panel" had organized elections prematurely, violating the association’s constitution.

Following a previous lower court ruling, the civil judge issued a stay order and called both parties to the next hearing.

The dispute stems from the claim that the election schedule was released before the end of the current term, prompting the "Humdard Panel" to take legal action. The case will now be reviewed in upcoming proceedings.

