UrduPoint.com

Civilian Casualties, Infrastructure Damage Continue To Increase In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Civilian casualties, infrastructure damage continue to increase in Ukraine

GENEVA, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :As heavy fighting continues in Ukraine, reports of civilian casualties and civilian infrastructure damage continue to increase, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Tuesday.

In its latest Humanitarian Impact Situation Report issued Tuesday, OCHA said that as of midnight on Feb.

27, it confirmed at least 406 civil casualties, including 102 deaths, with the real figures feared to be much higher.

Across the country, especially in eastern Ukraine, water infrastructure has suffered severe damage, and repair work has been hindered by ongoing shelling, OCHA said.

As thousands of people continue to flee violence, there is a desperate need for food, water and shelter to deal with the massive influx of internally displaced people, OCHA added in the report.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Water

Recent Stories

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

10 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

27 minutes ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

44 minutes ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

60 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators fo ..

NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>