UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civilians Among Over 100 Victims Of Libya Mines: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Civilians among over 100 victims of Libya mines: UN

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Mines have killed or wounded more than 100 people, including many civilians, south of Libya's capital following deadly combat between rival forces, the UN said Sunday.

"Mines and improvised explosive devices (planted) in or near homes have caused more than 100 victims," including civilians and mine disposal experts, UNSMIL, the UN mission in Libya, said in a statement.

It did not give a breakdown of killed or wounded.

The toll was for casualties since early June, it said following a meeting in Rome between interim UN envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams and Government of National Accord head Fayez al-Sarraj.

Earlier this month, the Tripoli-based GNA recognised by the UN regained full control of the capital and its suburbs after more than a year of fighting off an offensive by eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar's forces have been accused by the GNA, the UN and Human Rights Watch (HRW) of laying mines in residential southern suburbs of the capital.

HRW said earlier this month that antipersonnel mines discovered in May were "of Soviet and Russian origin".

At the Rome meeting, Williams also expressed concern over reports claiming that "mercenaries of various nationalities" had been deployed in Libyan oil installations.

On Friday, the country's National Oil Corporation said Russian and other foreign mercenaries had entered the key Al-Sharara oil field the previous day.

Al-Sharara is under the control of forces loyal to Haftar, who is backed by Russia.

Williams said the presence of mercenaries there "threatens" to transform Libya's so-called oil crescent region into a "battlefield".

Plunged into chaos by the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed its longtime leader Moamer Kadhafi, oil-rich Libya has two rival administrations.

Haftar's forces, which are also backed by Egypt and the UAE, launched an assault in April 2019 to wrest control of the capital Tripoli from the GNA.

Haftar's fighters withdrew from the southern outskirts of Tripoli and the entire west of the country earlier this month after a string of battlefield defeats to the Turkish-backed GNA.

On Saturday, Sarraj also held talks in Rome with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during which he stressed that a solution to the Libyan conflict cannot be military, the GNA said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Russia Egypt UAE Oil Tripoli Rome Libya April May June Sunday 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

1 hour ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

1 hour ago

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, US Special Repres ..

2 hours ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of USD 1.5 billion S ..

2 hours ago

UAE, US discuss relations, efforts to contain COVI ..

2 hours ago

RAK CP praises efforts of local government employe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.