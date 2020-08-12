UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civilians, Soldiers Clash Leaving 127 Dead In South Sudan: Army

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Civilians, soldiers clash leaving 127 dead in South Sudan: army

Juba, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Clashes between soldiers and civilians during a disarmament exercise in the central South Sudanese town of Tonj have left 127 dead, the army spokesman said Wednesday.

Major General Lul Ruai Koang told AFP that the fighting erupted on Saturday as security forces carried out an operation to disarm civilians in the area which has seen deadly inter-communal clashes.

More than six years after a civil war broke out in the country, and in the absence of a functioning government, many communities are flush with weapons, which they keep for protection or defense against cattle raids.

The violence in Tonj began after several armed youths got into a disagreement with soldiers. An initial armed confrontation was brought under control, but according to Koang the youths mobilised others for an attack on the army position.

"On the latest, the number of those killed, I can confirm to you that it rose to 127," said the spokesman Major General Lul Ruai Koang, adding that 45 of those killed were security forces and 82 were youths from the area.

A further 32 soldiers were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Army From Government

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

10 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.