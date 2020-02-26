UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes After Nicaragua's Opposition Broadens Anti-Ortega Coalition

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:00 AM

Clashes after Nicaragua's opposition broadens anti-Ortega coalition

Managua, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Nicaragua's opposition parties on Tuesday broadened their coalition against the government of President Daniel Ortega to include right-wing parties and former Contra rebels ahead of elections set for next year.

Shortly afterward, riot police deployed in several parts of the capital to break up a series of lightning anti-government protests by opposition supporters.

Police assaulted protesters and journalists as they broke up a demonstration at Metrocentro shopping plaza in central Managua and outside a Catholic church in the city.

"About a hundred police officers went to the Metrocentro shopping center, beating and pushing everyone," said an AFP photographer whose camera was damaged.

Several people were arrested.

Police also attacked a protest at the Divine Mercy church, according to Willy Narvaez, a reporter with Channel 10 private tv, who said the tires of his car were deliberately punctured.

"There were patrols full of riot police and people dressed in civilian clothes operating with the government," he said.

Protester Oscar Rosales told a human rights NGO he had been briefly arrested at the scene and "kicked in the ribs." "They took me for about 15 minutes, they put a rifle in my mouth and told me there were going to kill me." The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said on Twitter it was "aware of a police operation to prevent" protests, adding that opposition leaders' homes had been placed under surveillance.

Officials from seven parties formally signed the agreement forming a "national coalition" against leftist Ortega's 13-year rule.

"These seven organizations are taking the initial step of shaping the National Coalition to rebuild democracy," according to a statement read by one of the leaders, former political prisoner Yubrank Suazo.

The ruling Sandinista party has not ruled out the possibility of Ortega standing for a fourth consecutive term.

Critics accuse Ortega -- a former rebel hero who has been in power since 2007 -- of running a repressive dictatorship whose crackdown on protests in 2018 left at least 300 people dead, according to rights groups.

The demonstrations, initially over a social security scheme, broadened into a nationwide protest against the rule of Ortega, who also led Nicaragua in the 1980s.

"It was a rebellion against the collapse of social security, corruption, the abuse of power and nepotism," the new coalition said in a statement.

The coalition includes prominent opposition groups including the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy (ACJD) and the Blue and White National Unit (UNAB), which emerged after the 2018 anti-government protests.

It also includes a peasant movement formed to fight a canal project, as well as the Yatama indigenous party.

The Nicaraguan Democratic Force, a group of Contra ex-combatants who fought Ortega's Sandinistas in the 1980s, has also joined the coalition to oust him.

"Today is a historic day because we have signed a firm commitment of unity -- it is the birth certificate of the National Coalition," said opposition leader Carlos Tunnermann.

He said "the doors are open" for other parties to join forces with the coalition.

"We are waiting for you with open arms because right now, what this country is asking for is unity," he said.

Related Topics

Dead Corruption Protest Police Prisoner Democracy Twitter Car Managua Alliance 2018 Oscar Dictator Church TV From Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

7 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

7 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

8 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

8 hours ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.