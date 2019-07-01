Clashes as Hong Kong marks China handover anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Police in Hong Kong used pepper spray and batons against anti-government protesters who seized highways early Monday ahead of what is expected to be a huge pro-democracy rally on the anniversary of the city's handover to China.

The international financial hub has been shaken by historic demonstrations in the past three weeks, driven by demands for the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

Tensions spiked once more in the semi-autonomous city on Monday morning after small groups of mainly young, masked protesters seized three key thoroughfares, deploying metal and plastic barriers to block the way.

Riot police with helmets and shields faced off against protesters in the Admiralty and Wanchai districts of the city.

Shortly before a flag-raising ceremony to mark the handover, police swooped on protesters who had blockaded one street. At least one woman was seen bleeding from a head wound after the clashes as police made multiple arrests.

Some protesters hurled eggs at police, who later said 13 officers were also sent to hospital after being doused in an "unknown liquid".

The rallies reflect growing fears that China is stamping down on the city's freedoms and culture with the help of the finance hub's pro-Beijing leaders.

Benny, a 20-year-old student who gave only one name, said protesters had been prodded into action by the obduracy of the city's pro-Beijing appointed leadership.

"This isn't what we want, the government forced us to express (our views) this way," he told AFP.

Although Hong Kong was returned from British to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997, it is still administered separately under an arrangement known as "one country, two systems".

The city enjoys rights and liberties unseen on the autocratic mainland, but many residents fear Beijing is already reneging on that deal.