UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes As Hong Kong Marks China Handover Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 10:30 AM

Clashes as Hong Kong marks China handover anniversary

Hong Kong, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Police in Hong Kong used pepper spray and batons against anti-government protesters who seized highways early Monday ahead of what is expected to be a huge pro-democracy rally on the anniversary of the city's handover to China.

The international financial hub has been shaken by historic demonstrations in the past three weeks, driven by demands for the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

Tensions spiked once more in the semi-autonomous city on Monday morning after small groups of mainly young, masked protesters seized three key thoroughfares, deploying metal and plastic barriers to block the way.

Riot police with helmets and shields faced off against protesters in the Admiralty and Wanchai districts of the city.

Shortly before a flag-raising ceremony to mark the handover, police swooped on protesters who had blockaded one street. At least one woman was seen bleeding from a head wound after the clashes as police made multiple arrests.

Some protesters hurled eggs at police, who later said 13 officers were also sent to hospital after being doused in an "unknown liquid".

The rallies reflect growing fears that China is stamping down on the city's freedoms and culture with the help of the finance hub's pro-Beijing leaders.

Benny, a 20-year-old student who gave only one name, said protesters had been prodded into action by the obduracy of the city's pro-Beijing appointed leadership.

"This isn't what we want, the government forced us to express (our views) this way," he told AFP.

Although Hong Kong was returned from British to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997, it is still administered separately under an arrangement known as "one country, two systems".

The city enjoys rights and liberties unseen on the autocratic mainland, but many residents fear Beijing is already reneging on that deal.

Related Topics

Police China Student Young Beijing Hong Kong Hub July Women From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2019

16 minutes ago

Participants of ISA&#039;s joint security exercise ..

10 hours ago

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

11 hours ago

World&#039;s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhab ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.