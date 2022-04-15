Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem: medics, witnesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police clashed at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound Friday morning, medics and witnesses said.

"Seven injured people were taken to hospital to be treated for upper body injuries," a member of the Palestinian Red Crescent told AFP.

Witnesses said that Palestinian protestors threw stones at Israeli security forces, who fired rubber bullets at some of the demonstrators.

Al-Aqsa is islam's third holiest site. Jews refer to it as the Temple Mount, referencing two temples said to have stood there in antiquity.

The compound is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, falling within Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.