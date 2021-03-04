UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes Erupt After Senegal Opposition Leader Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Clashes erupt after Senegal opposition leader arrested

Dakar, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Clashes broke out in Senegal's capital Dakar on Wednesday as opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested ahead of a scheduled court appearance to face a rape charge.

Sonko, a 46-year-old devout Muslim who is popular with youngsters, had been heading to court to face a charge that he says is politically motivated.

Hundreds of people followed his motorcade, sounding car horns and singing traditional songs.

But opposition supporters and security forces began to exchange rocks and tear gas canisters, and Sonko was arrested on charges of disturbing public order before he reached the court.

Controversy has dogged Sonko since last month, when an employee at a salon where he received massages filed charges against him.

The leader of the opposition Pastef party is considered a challenger to President Macky Sall.

He ran against the president in the 2019 vote, but finished third in a race that delivered the incumbent a second term.

Frequently critical of Senegal's governing elite, Sonko has denied the charge and accused the president of conspiring to remove him ahead of 2024 elections.

Security forces on Wednesday took the opposition leader to a gendarmes station in the working-class neighbourhood of Colobane after arresting him, where there were further clashes.

Riot police fired tear gas and stun grenades in a bid to disperse angry protesters, who were throwing projectiles.

It is unclear how many people were injured or arrested.

Related Topics

Injured Police Exchange Vote Car Dakar Senegal Gas 2019 Muslim Race Court Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Ten dead in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

1 hour ago

Stocks gain in Europe, mixed in US

1 hour ago

Vettel targets another F1 world title as Aston Mar ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan's PPP Candidate Wins Islamabad's Senate S ..

1 hour ago

US Not to Promote Democracy Through Military Inter ..

1 hour ago

Over 100 events to be held to mark seven decades o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.