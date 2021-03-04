Clashes erupt after Senegal opposition leader arrested

Dakar, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Clashes broke out in Senegal's capital Dakar on Wednesday as opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested ahead of a scheduled court appearance to face a rape charge.

Sonko, a 46-year-old devout Muslim who is popular with youngsters, had been heading to court to face a charge that he says is politically motivated.

Hundreds of people followed his motorcade, sounding car horns and singing traditional songs.

But opposition supporters and security forces began to exchange rocks and tear gas canisters, and Sonko was arrested on charges of disturbing public order before he reached the court.

Controversy has dogged Sonko since last month, when an employee at a salon where he received massages filed charges against him.

The leader of the opposition Pastef party is considered a challenger to President Macky Sall.

He ran against the president in the 2019 vote, but finished third in a race that delivered the incumbent a second term.

Frequently critical of Senegal's governing elite, Sonko has denied the charge and accused the president of conspiring to remove him ahead of 2024 elections.

Security forces on Wednesday took the opposition leader to a gendarmes station in the working-class neighbourhood of Colobane after arresting him, where there were further clashes.

Riot police fired tear gas and stun grenades in a bid to disperse angry protesters, who were throwing projectiles.

It is unclear how many people were injured or arrested.