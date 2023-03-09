Clashes erupt as tens of thousands protest Greek train tragedy

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2023 ) :Greek police fired tear gas at firebomb-throwing protesters outside parliament Wednesday as tens of thousands demonstrated over the country's worst rail tragedy and called on the prime minister to quit.

The accident occurred on February 28 when a freight train crashed head-on with a passenger train, carrying mostly students, killing 57 people while 14 others remain in hospital.

The biggest protests were in Athens, where over 40,000 people flooded the streets, waving banners that read "It's not an accident, it's a crime" and "It could have been any of us on that train".

Outside parliament, dozens of masked, black-clad youths hurled Molotov cocktails and stones at riot police, who responded by firing volleys of tear gas, an AFP reporter said.

Demonstrators also torched a van a few blocks away.

In Greece's second city of Thessaloniki, riot police fired tear gas at stone-throwing protesters outside the local railway station.

More than 65,000 demonstrators took to the streets nationwide to protest the train crash near the central city of Larissa, according to police.

"I am here to pay tribute to the dead but also to express my anger and my frustration," Athens protester Niki Siouta, a 54-year-old civil engineer, told AFP.

"This government must go."Fifteen people were arrested in Athens for violence related to the demonstrations.