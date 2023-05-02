Clashes erupt at French May Day protests against Macron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Protesters clashed with security forces across France on Monday as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets for Labour Day to vent their anger against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform.

Unions had been hoping for a vast turnout nationwide to further rattle Macron, who has been greeted by pot-bashing and jeers as he toured the country seeking to defend the reforms and relaunch his second term.

Macron last month signed a law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, despite months of strikes against the bill.

At least 108 police were wounded 25 in the capital, and 291 people detained across France --- 111 in Paris -- as violence erupted in several cities on the sidelines of the main union-led marches, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters.

In Paris, radical protesters threw projectiles at police and broke windows of businesses such as banks and estate agents, with security forces responding with tear gas and water cannon, correspondents said.

Darmanin condemned protesters he described as being from the far-left, known as "black blocs," saying they numbered around 2,000 in Paris and another 1,000 in Lyon. He urged that "those who attacked the police and public property be severely punished."