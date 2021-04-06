UrduPoint.com
Clashes In Disputed Zone Kill Dozens Of Ethiopian Herders: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Addis Ababa, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Dozens of herders have been gunned down along the border of two regions in northeast Ethiopia, officials said Tuesday, a fresh flare-up in a long-running dispute over contested land.

The bloodshed in territory claimed by both the Somali and Afar regions highlights security woes facing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that extend well beyond the ongoing conflict farther north in Tigray.

Spokesmen for the two regions traded accusations Tuesday over who was responsible for the latest violence, which began Friday. None of the details could be independently verified.

Ahmed Kaloyte of the Afar region told AFP that Somali special police and militias raided an area known as Haruka, "indiscriminately firing on locals and killing more than 30 Afar civilian pastoralists" and injuring at least 50 more.

"The local community then beat back the attackers and caught some of them red-handed," temporarily restoring order, he said.

On Tuesday morning, though, Somali special forces returned with truck-mounted firearms and rocket-propelled grenades to Haruka and two nearby areas, "killing an unknown number of civilians including women and children in their sleep," he said.

But Abdo Heloe, a spokesman for Somali region, said the unrest was instigated by Afar security forces.

"The latest upsurge in violence started Friday when Afar special police officers attacked civilian Somali pastoralists for unknown reasons," Abdo told AFP.

