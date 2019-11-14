UrduPoint.com
Clashes In La Paz On Interim Bolivia President's First Full Day: AFP

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Violent clashes broke out Wednesday between supporters of Bolivia's former leader Evo Morales and security forces in downtown La Paz as interim President Jeanine Anez began her first full day in office.

The clashes took place three blocks from the presidential palace where Anez was naming a new military high command, AFP reporters observed.

