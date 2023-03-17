UrduPoint.com

Clashes In Senegal As Opposition Leader Goes To Trial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Clashes in Senegal as opposition leader goes to trial

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Protesters and security forces clashed in multiple neighbourhoods of the Senegalese capital Dakar on Thursday as an opposition leader appeared in court in a politically charged trial.

Ousmane Sonko is being tried for allegedly defaming a minister, a case that could determine whether he will be eligible to run in presidential elections in February next year.

Supporters of Sonko, who has already declared himself a candidate for the 2024 race, say President Macky Sall is using the judiciary to sideline him for the vote, a charge Sall denies.

The politician also faces separate charges of rape and making death threats.

Young people threw stones at gendarmes and police in the streets surrounding the heavily secured courthouse.

"We are neither for nor against what is happening -- what we are interested in is peace," said Mamy Diouf, the 20-year-old manager of a nearby pharmacy, one of the few businesses in the neighbourhood to have stayed open.

"Everyone does what they want, but they should wait for the elections and make a decision then. Violence leads nowhere -- and it's not good for business." In another neighbourhood, an AFP photographer saw dozens of young people pelting a security vehicle on one of the capital's main roads, forcing it to pull away sharply, as plumes of smoke rose in the background.

Another fire was seen burning near an Auchan grocery store.

- Tension in court - Sonko's journey to court -- under heavy police escort, through a city on high alert -- was itself fraught with unrest.

Security forces eventually forcibly removed him from his vehicle and drove him to the courthouse.

Those accompanying him say that he and others were manhandled during the transfer and sprayed with tear gas.

Once in court, he was examined by a doctor. His defence said he is asthmatic and needed to be re-oxygenated after breathing in tear gas.

Several other interruptions marred the tense hearing, which, after several hours, had still not touched on the substance of the case.

Sonko has been accused of slander by Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang, a member of Sall's party, after accusing him of being criticised by state inspectors for his handling of a rural unemployment scheme.

The trial was eventually postponed to March 30.

But as people left the courtroom, a fistfight broke out, an AFP journalist saw.

This was just the latest development in a two-year political drama that has caused considerable turmoil.

In March 2021, Sonko was accused of rape and arrested on his way to court for a hearing in another case. That arrest triggered the most serious riots in years in Senegal, a country that has a reputation of being an oasis of stability in troubled West Africa.

At least a dozen people were killed in the 2021 unrest.

Related Topics

Hearing Africa Fire Riots Police Business Vote Vehicle Doctor Young Alert Dakar Senegal February March Gas From Race Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria ..

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14

19 minutes ago
 Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centr ..

Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centre in Sahiwal division

19 minutes ago
 Uranium said missing by IAEA in Libya recovered: m ..

Uranium said missing by IAEA in Libya recovered: military

19 minutes ago
 Global stocks rally after ECB lifts rates amid Fir ..

Global stocks rally after ECB lifts rates amid First Republic rescue talk

18 minutes ago
 Blinken bolsters support for Niger as Russia expan ..

Blinken bolsters support for Niger as Russia expands nearby

19 minutes ago
 Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Re ..

Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Resume Work Amid Pension Reform ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.