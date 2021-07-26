UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes In Tunisia After President Ousts PM Amid Covid Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Clashes in Tunisia after president ousts PM amid Covid protests

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Street clashes erupted Monday outside Tunisia's army-barricaded parliament, a day after President Kais Saied ousted the prime minister and suspended the legislature, plunging the young democracy into a constitutional crisis.

Saied sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and ordered parliament closed for 30 days, a move the biggest political party Ennahdha decried as a "coup", following a day of angry street protests against the government's handling of the Covid pandemic.

Soldiers from early Monday blockaded the assembly in Tunis while, outside, the president's supporters hurled stones and insults at backers of Islamist-inspired Ennahdha, whose leader staged a sit-in to protest being barred entry to the complex.

Saied's dramatic move -- a decade on from Tunisia's 2011 revolution, often held up as the Arab Spring's sole success story -- comes even though the constitution enshrines a parliamentary democracy and largely limits presidential powers to security and diplomacy.

It "is a coup d'etat against the revolution and against the constitution," Ennahdha, which was the biggest party in Tunisia's fractious ruling coalition, charged in a Facebook post, warning that its members "will defend the revolution".

The crisis follows prolonged deadlock between the president, the premier and Ennahdha chief Rached Ghannouchi, which has crippled the Covid response as deaths have surged to one of the world's highest per capita rates.

"I have taken the necessary decisions to save Tunisia, the state and the Tunisian people," Saied declared in a statement on Sunday, a day that had seen Covid street protests flare in multiple cities.

The president's announcement sparked jubilant rallies by many thousands of his supporters who flooded the streets of the capital late Sunday to celebrate and wave the national flag, as car horns sounded through the night and fireworks lit up the sky.

But the shock move was criticised abroad. Turkey's foreign ministry said it was "deeply concerned" and called for "democratic legitimacy" to be restored.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Protest World Turkey Parliament Democracy Facebook Car Young Tunis Tunisia Sunday Post From Government Arab

Recent Stories

&#039;100 Million Meals&#039; campaign distributes ..

41 minutes ago

France reports 40 mln vaccinated with at least one ..

37 minutes ago

Supply bottlenecks darken German business sentimen ..

37 minutes ago

Over 3.86B coronavirus vaccine shots administered ..

39 minutes ago

Turkey administers over 66.1 M COVID-19 vaccine sh ..

39 minutes ago

PTI's victory reflects Kashmiris' trust in Imran K ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.