UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes In Yangon As Myanmar Nears A Month Of Military Rule

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Clashes in Yangon as Myanmar nears a month of military rule

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Junta supporters wielding knives and slingshots clashed with anti-coup residents in Myanmar on Thursday, the first such showdown between opposing forces as the nation nears a month of military rule.

The country has been gripped by a torrent of anger, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets nationwide to call for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a return to democracy.

Some demonstrations have seen a steady increase in force from authorities -- at least five people have been killed since the February 1 coup, while one police officer died in a protest, according to the military.

But on Thursday junta supporters carrying pro-military banners marched through Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon to boos from residents.

Authorities granted them access to Sule Pagoda, a local landmark at a key junction that in recent days was barricaded to prevent anti-coup protesters from amassing.

By noon, clashes broke out near Yangon Central station's railway compound, with military supporters carrying pipes, knives and slingshots turning against booing residents, witnesses said.

They fought back, detaining a number of people until police appeared to remove the alleged attackers.

"They have the right to protest but they should not have used weapons -- none of the pro-democracy demonstrators use it," Zaw Oo told AFP, bruised on a rib after he was held down by a group of assailants.

"They are the bullies." Anti-coup demonstrations continued without incident across the city -- students at Yangon University waved the signature red flags of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy Party while medical workers weaved through key junctions.

"What we want is just to see this illegitimate government collapse," said a pharmacist.

The so-called "White Coats Revolution" is part of a nationwide civil disobedience movement that has shut down key sectors across Myanmar -- including hospitals, schools, and banks -- in revolt at the junta.

Related Topics

Protest Police Democracy Died San Myanmar Hub February From Government

Recent Stories

17 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

18 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

32 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

32 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.