UrduPoint.com

Clashes With Police As Thousands March For Murdered Corsican Nationalist

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Clashes with police as thousands march for murdered Corsican nationalist

Ajaccio, France, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :A demonstration by thousands of supporters of murdered Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna on Sunday turned violent amid fears the clashes with police could delay talks between the island's political leaders and the French government.

The clashes involved more than 100 young people -- often hooded and wearing gas masks -- in front of the prefecture in the city of Ajaccio immediately after the arrival a procession of demonstrators, AFP witnessed.

Around 4,000 people took part, according to the prefecture, while organisers put the crowd at 14,000.

They included the Mediterranean island's nationalist and pro-autonomy leaders following Colonna's killing in a prison in southern France last month.

The murder has galvanised the nationalist movement and led President Emmanuel Macron's government to offer talks about giving greater political autonomy to the territory.

Many shouted "Killer French State!" during Sunday's demonstration, reflecting anger over how Colonna had not been protected in prison despite his repeated requests to serve out his jail term on his home island.

Colonna was convicted for assassinating a top French government official in 1998, the most shocking of a series of attacks by pro-independence militant group FLNC.

Two previous demonstrations for Colonna last month ended with violent clashes between police and young people, some of whom set fire to vehicles and damaged buildings.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin committed to starting talks about the future of Corsica from the first week of April, but no date has been set yet.

Colonna, a former goat herder, was announced dead on March 21 after being strangled by an Islamic extremist who accused him of blasphemy in a prison in the town of Arles.

A decision to lower flags for Colonna on the regional Corsican council building and at Ajaccio airport last month caused deep unease on the French mainland.

Macron called the lowering of flags "an error and inappropriate."

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Interior Minister Jail Blasphemy France Vehicles Young Ajaccio March April Gas Sunday From Government Top Airport

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

13 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

16 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

1 day ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.