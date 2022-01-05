UrduPoint.com

Class Action Against Sanofi Wins French Court Backing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Class action against Sanofi wins French court backing

Paris, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A French court on Wednesday allowed a class-action lawsuit to go ahead against pharmaceutical giant Sanofi by families of victims of Depakine, an epilepsy drug that can severely damage foetal development.

Depakine, a valproic acid drug sold since 1967 sometimes under different brand Names, marked great progress in the treatment of epilepsy, and of manic phases for bipolar patients.

But valproic acid is also believed to have caused malformations for between 2,150 and 4,100 children since it was launched in 1967, and neuro-development problems for between 16,600 and 30,400 children, according to French health authorities.

A class action initiated in 2017 by the Apesac association alleged that Sanofi did not inform patients early enough about the risks of birth defects and slowed development in children whose mothers were prescribed the drug during pregnancy.

In Wednesday's verdict the court ruled that the lawsuit was "valid" and could proceed, saying Sanofi "was at fault because it failed to meet the obligation for vigilance and the obligation to inform" concerning the risks of Depakine for the foetus.

Sanofi said in a statement that it had always been "transparent by alerting the health authorities", and that it would appeal the verdict.

With the ruling the court opened the door to France's first class-action suit in the health sector, following a 2016 change in the law which previously allowed such action only against consumer goods companies.

Sanofi had "produced and marketed a defective product", it said.

Based on medical knowledge at the time, Sanofi should have warned patients about congenital malformations from 1998 onwards and about neuro-developmental issues -- which were less well understood previously -- from 2001.

Sanofi only started issuing such warnings clearly in 2006, advising doctors not to prescribe Depakine to female patients, except those unable to get pregnant or with an intolerance or non-reaction to all alternative treatments.

A lawyer for the Apesac association, Charles Joseph-Oudin, told AFP that the court's verdict brought "great relief" to the families because it "recognises that Sanofi was at fault".

The court ordered the launch of a wide-ranging campaign to inform patients and their children of the possibility of joining the class action within five years.

Last year, an administrative court, which deals with wrongdoing by officials, ruled that the French state carried some responsibility in the scandal -- along with Sanofi and prescribing doctors -- and ordered the authorities to pay damages to several families with severely handicapped children.

Related Topics

Scandal France Progress 2017 2016 All From Court

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

2 hours ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

2 hours ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

1 hour ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.