Classic cars back on the road - in Gaza City

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The vintage beige Mercedes would be eye-catching anywhere in the world, but it is especially so on the streets of impoverished Gaza City.

Munir al-Shandi, 42, is among a handful of vintage car enthusiasts in the Gaza Strip, defying a punishing Israeli siege imposed on the Palestinian coastal enclave to pursue a passionate hobby.

As he drives a 1929 Mercedes-Benz Gazelle, which he restored, through Gaza's cratered roads, young children run after him in excitement, reaching out to touch the car's pristine bodywork.

"Everyone in the street is amazed and asks to take pictures," Shandi, a mechanic, told AFP as he showcased the replica of the vintage car he had assembled in his workshop.

"The restoration would have been faster and the quality and shape better if the materials had been available."